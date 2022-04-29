S&P 500   4,254.87 (-0.76%)
DOW   33,779.98 (-0.40%)
QQQ   323.68 (+2.18%)
AAPL   161.60 (+3.21%)
MSFT   288.48 (+1.86%)
FB   204.33 (+16.79%)
GOOGL   2,343.09 (+2.50%)
AMZN   2,590.35 (-6.26%)
TSLA   895.41 (+1.58%)
NVDA   194.40 (+5.57%)
BABA   100.99 (+14.35%)
NIO   17.63 (+5.19%)
AMD   88.23 (+3.91%)
CGC   5.32 (+1.72%)
MU   69.20 (+4.11%)
T   19.37 (+1.57%)
GE   78.12 (-0.12%)
F   14.49 (-2.42%)
DIS   114.50 (-0.62%)
AMC   15.40 (-2.84%)
PFE   50.00 (+0.52%)
PYPL   90.41 (+9.44%)
NFLX   197.76 (+4.89%)
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Friday, April 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April 29, because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.


