Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly. The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles. Ford says in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle and stopping distances could increase. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.
Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
