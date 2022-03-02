S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Live updates: Diplomats walk out of UN meetings in protest
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles on, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean company would have to create more than 5,000 full-time jobs at a planned electric pickup truck factory and battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee or pay back at least part of a $500 million state grant for the project, according to a lease approved Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by a regional board.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about,” said CEO Jim Farley in a prepared statement.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.


