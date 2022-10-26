Ford Stock Gets Halo Lift Ahead of Quarterly Report

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will join the number of auto stocks reporting earnings this week after the close tomorrow, Oct. 26. It looks like the security is getting a halo lift from an upbeat report from sector peer General Motors (GM). F was last seen up 3.1% to trade at $12.87 as it extends its rally off its early October lows near the $11 region.

The security's 1,000-day moving average has been a dependable area of support since F broke above it in January 2021. In fact, this trendline has been the catalyst of several rebounds on the charts since then. That doesn't mean F is totally in the clear, though. Several moving average still hover as potential resistance, including the 200-day trendline, which rejected Ford stock's mid-August rally.

A look at analyst sentiment shows a tepid attitude toward Ford Motor stock. Of the 16 in coverage, 11 say "hold" or worse. Meanwhile, short sellers have been piling on, up 23.8% in the last two reporting periods.

Short-term options traders, on the other hand, have rarely been more call-biased. This is per F's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.67, which sits higher than just 1% of readings from the past year.

Speaking of options, traders are pricing in an 8.6% post-earnings swing for Ford Motor stock, regardless of direction. This is larger than the 5.4% move F averaged after its last eight reports. The security has a mixed post-earnings history, settling higher after five of its last eight reports over the past two years.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

