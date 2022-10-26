QQQ   280.36 (-1.35%)
AAPL   150.62 (-1.13%)
MSFT   232.57 (-7.22%)
META   132.93 (-3.33%)
GOOGL   96.72 (-7.43%)
AMZN   115.48 (-4.25%)
TSLA   227.53 (+2.30%)
NVDA   130.39 (-1.67%)
NIO   10.87 (+2.26%)
BABA   67.74 (+7.15%)
AMD   60.31 (-1.89%)
T   18.07 (+2.15%)
MU   56.95 (+1.93%)
CGC   3.01 (+3.44%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   76.02 (+4.14%)
DIS   105.65 (+1.24%)
AMC   6.94 (+2.81%)
PYPL   90.32 (+1.21%)
PFE   46.27 (+1.49%)
NFLX   297.89 (+2.36%)
QQQ   280.36 (-1.35%)
AAPL   150.62 (-1.13%)
MSFT   232.57 (-7.22%)
META   132.93 (-3.33%)
GOOGL   96.72 (-7.43%)
AMZN   115.48 (-4.25%)
TSLA   227.53 (+2.30%)
NVDA   130.39 (-1.67%)
NIO   10.87 (+2.26%)
BABA   67.74 (+7.15%)
AMD   60.31 (-1.89%)
T   18.07 (+2.15%)
MU   56.95 (+1.93%)
CGC   3.01 (+3.44%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   76.02 (+4.14%)
DIS   105.65 (+1.24%)
AMC   6.94 (+2.81%)
PYPL   90.32 (+1.21%)
PFE   46.27 (+1.49%)
NFLX   297.89 (+2.36%)
QQQ   280.36 (-1.35%)
AAPL   150.62 (-1.13%)
MSFT   232.57 (-7.22%)
META   132.93 (-3.33%)
GOOGL   96.72 (-7.43%)
AMZN   115.48 (-4.25%)
TSLA   227.53 (+2.30%)
NVDA   130.39 (-1.67%)
NIO   10.87 (+2.26%)
BABA   67.74 (+7.15%)
AMD   60.31 (-1.89%)
T   18.07 (+2.15%)
MU   56.95 (+1.93%)
CGC   3.01 (+3.44%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   76.02 (+4.14%)
DIS   105.65 (+1.24%)
AMC   6.94 (+2.81%)
PYPL   90.32 (+1.21%)
PFE   46.27 (+1.49%)
NFLX   297.89 (+2.36%)
QQQ   280.36 (-1.35%)
AAPL   150.62 (-1.13%)
MSFT   232.57 (-7.22%)
META   132.93 (-3.33%)
GOOGL   96.72 (-7.43%)
AMZN   115.48 (-4.25%)
TSLA   227.53 (+2.30%)
NVDA   130.39 (-1.67%)
NIO   10.87 (+2.26%)
BABA   67.74 (+7.15%)
AMD   60.31 (-1.89%)
T   18.07 (+2.15%)
MU   56.95 (+1.93%)
CGC   3.01 (+3.44%)
F   12.82 (-0.08%)
GE   76.02 (+4.14%)
DIS   105.65 (+1.24%)
AMC   6.94 (+2.81%)
PYPL   90.32 (+1.21%)
PFE   46.27 (+1.49%)
NFLX   297.89 (+2.36%)

Ford Stock Gets Halo Lift Ahead of Quarterly Report

Tue., October 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will join the number of auto stocks reporting earnings this week after the close tomorrow, Oct. 26. It looks like the security is getting a halo lift from an upbeat report from sector peer General Motors (GM). F was last seen up 3.1% to trade at $12.87 as it extends its rally off its early October lows near the $11 region. 

The security's 1,000-day moving average has been a dependable area of support since F broke above it in January 2021. In fact, this trendline has been the catalyst of several rebounds on the charts since then. That doesn't mean F is totally in the clear, though. Several moving average still hover as potential resistance, including the 200-day trendline, which rejected Ford stock's mid-August rally. 

f oct 25

A look at analyst sentiment shows a tepid attitude toward Ford Motor stock. Of the 16 in coverage, 11 say "hold" or worse. Meanwhile, short sellers have been piling on, up 23.8% in the last two reporting periods. 

Short-term options traders, on the other hand, have rarely been more call-biased. This is per F's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.67, which sits higher than just 1% of readings from the past year. 

Speaking of options, traders are pricing in an 8.6% post-earnings swing for Ford Motor stock, regardless of direction. This is larger than the 5.4% move F averaged after its last eight reports. The security has a mixed post-earnings history, settling higher after five of its last eight reports over the past two years.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.