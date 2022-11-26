Ford, Tesla Recall Thousands of Vehicles

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are drawing negative attention, as both companies recall thousands of vehicles. Ford called back 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to fire risks, while Tesla is recalling over 80,000 China-made cars for software and seat belt issues.

The spotlight has already been on Tesla in recent months, amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, making it a tough time for increased negative sentiment, though Citigroup praised the stock earlier this week. TSLA is inching 0.5% higher at $184.13 at last glance, eyeing a third-straight day of gains since its annual low of $166.18.

Ford stock is seeing muted price action as well, up 0.2% at $14.06 at last glance. Options bears are eyeing the stock after the news, however, with 79,000 puts exchanged so far today, which is double the intraday average. The December 14 put is the most popular, with new positions opening at the weekly 12/2 14-strike put.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

