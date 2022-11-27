Ford, Tesla Recall Thousands of Vehicles

Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
Special Offer: Just $199
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   4,026.12
DOW   34,347.03
QQQ   286.92
Considerations When Rolling Over a 401(k) into a Roth IRA
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
S&P 500   4,026.12
DOW   34,347.03
QQQ   286.92
Considerations When Rolling Over a 401(k) into a Roth IRA
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
S&P 500   4,026.12
DOW   34,347.03
QQQ   286.92
Considerations When Rolling Over a 401(k) into a Roth IRA
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
S&P 500   4,026.12
DOW   34,347.03
QQQ   286.92
Considerations When Rolling Over a 401(k) into a Roth IRA
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
See how to make money instead of spending it on Black Friday with this offer (Ad)
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

Ford, Tesla Recall Thousands of Vehicles

Last updated on Sun., November 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are drawing negative attention, as both companies recall thousands of vehicles. Ford called back 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to fire risks, while Tesla is recalling over 80,000 China-made cars for software and seat belt issues. 

The spotlight has already been on Tesla in recent months, amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, making it a tough time for increased negative sentiment, though Citigroup praised the stock earlier this week. TSLA is inching 0.5% higher at $184.13 at last glance, eyeing a third-straight day of gains since its annual low of $166.18. 

Ford stock is seeing muted price action as well, up 0.2% at $14.06 at last glance. Options bears are eyeing the stock after the news, however, with 79,000 puts exchanged so far today, which is double the intraday average. The December 14 put is the most popular, with new positions opening at the weekly 12/2 14-strike put. 

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: