S&P 500   3,663.52 (+0.23%)
DOW   29,280.69 (+0.07%)
QQQ   278.20 (+1.40%)
AAPL   152.40 (+1.08%)
MSFT   238.77 (+0.56%)
META   137.76 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+0.73%)
AMZN   115.50 (+0.30%)
TSLA   287.10 (+4.02%)
NVDA   125.97 (+3.02%)
NIO   17.76 (+0.79%)
BABA   79.41 (+0.63%)
AMD   68.12 (+2.75%)
T   15.92 (+1.60%)
MU   50.00 (+2.29%)
CGC   2.88 (+5.11%)
F   12.11 (+1.00%)
GE   64.92 (+0.89%)
DIS   98.23 (+0.11%)
AMC   7.30 (+6.88%)
PYPL   86.72 (+2.92%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.94%)
NFLX   227.44 (+1.50%)
Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant

Tue., September 27, 2022 | Dylan Lovan And Tom Krisher, Associated Press

Executive Chairman of Ford William Clay Ford Jr. speaks during a news conference in front of the capital in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. The company made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a state board approved incentives Ford’s investment in Kentucky.(Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.

The company made the announcement Tuesday after a state board approved incentives Ford's investment in the state.

Most of the money will go to retool the truck plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks and chassis cabs, plus the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs. The company has pledged to add around 500 jobs at the plant by 2026. It now employs about 8,700 hourly and salaried workers.

The investment will support vehicle production, mainly new versions of the Super Duty pickup. Ford was to unveil a revamped Super Duty for the 2023 model year at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night. It goes on sale in the spring of next year.

Ford says it has more than 12,000 people working at two vehicle assembly plants in Kentucky. The company also has about 3,400 workers at the Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair small SUVs. It's also building an electric vehicle battery factory in the state, which will employ another 5,000.

____

This story has been corrected to show that the Kentucky Truck Plant employs about 8,700 hourly and salaried workers, not 4,400 hourly workers. Krisher reported from Detroit.

