Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder

DALLAS (AP) — The one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder.
Jim Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, according to Match Group, which owns Tinder and other dating sites like OkCupid.
Lanzone held various jobs during his tenure at CBS Corp. from 2011 to 2019, including chief digital officer. He was president and CEO of CBS Interactive and helped launch streaming subscription services such as CBS All Access and free, ad-supported services including CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. Lanzone came to CBS Interactive after its acquisition of internet video search company Clicker Media, which he founded.
Lanzone will report to Match Group CEO Shar Dubey.
The Dallas company reports second quarter earnings next week. Match reported solid growth for Tinder in the first quarter despite the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
