QQQ   262.60 (-1.18%)
AAPL   126.07 (-0.23%)
MSFT   223.37 (-2.50%)
META   127.42 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   86.68 (-1.59%)
AMZN   83.91 (-1.44%)
TSLA   110.77 (-2.53%)
NVDA   143.95 (-2.40%)
NIO   10.88 (+2.35%)
BABA   105.22 (+1.25%)
AMD   63.37 (-2.00%)
T   19.23 (+0.47%)
MU   54.91 (+1.31%)
F   12.33 (+2.66%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   71.07 (+1.24%)
DIS   91.92 (-0.07%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.91%)
PFE   49.88 (-0.50%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.02%)
NFLX   312.07 (+0.86%)
QQQ   262.60 (-1.18%)
AAPL   126.07 (-0.23%)
MSFT   223.37 (-2.50%)
META   127.42 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   86.68 (-1.59%)
AMZN   83.91 (-1.44%)
TSLA   110.77 (-2.53%)
NVDA   143.95 (-2.40%)
NIO   10.88 (+2.35%)
BABA   105.22 (+1.25%)
AMD   63.37 (-2.00%)
T   19.23 (+0.47%)
MU   54.91 (+1.31%)
F   12.33 (+2.66%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   71.07 (+1.24%)
DIS   91.92 (-0.07%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.91%)
PFE   49.88 (-0.50%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.02%)
NFLX   312.07 (+0.86%)
QQQ   262.60 (-1.18%)
AAPL   126.07 (-0.23%)
MSFT   223.37 (-2.50%)
META   127.42 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   86.68 (-1.59%)
AMZN   83.91 (-1.44%)
TSLA   110.77 (-2.53%)
NVDA   143.95 (-2.40%)
NIO   10.88 (+2.35%)
BABA   105.22 (+1.25%)
AMD   63.37 (-2.00%)
T   19.23 (+0.47%)
MU   54.91 (+1.31%)
F   12.33 (+2.66%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   71.07 (+1.24%)
DIS   91.92 (-0.07%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.91%)
PFE   49.88 (-0.50%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.02%)
NFLX   312.07 (+0.86%)
QQQ   262.60 (-1.18%)
AAPL   126.07 (-0.23%)
MSFT   223.37 (-2.50%)
META   127.42 (+0.04%)
GOOGL   86.68 (-1.59%)
AMZN   83.91 (-1.44%)
TSLA   110.77 (-2.53%)
NVDA   143.95 (-2.40%)
NIO   10.88 (+2.35%)
BABA   105.22 (+1.25%)
AMD   63.37 (-2.00%)
T   19.23 (+0.47%)
MU   54.91 (+1.31%)
F   12.33 (+2.66%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   71.07 (+1.24%)
DIS   91.92 (-0.07%)
AMC   3.93 (-3.91%)
PFE   49.88 (-0.50%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.02%)
NFLX   312.07 (+0.86%)

Former CEO of failed crypto lender Celsius sued for fraud

Thu., January 5, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.

In her lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, James said Mashinsky, a co-founder of Celsius, “engaged in a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors" by getting them to put billions of dollars' worth of their digital assets in his platform.

The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky promised hefty returns and said Celsius was as safe as a bank, but meanwhile was engaging in risky investments and not telling investors when those investments failed.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year, after halting its operations in June.

Emails seeking comment were sent to Mashinsky's lawyers.

Celsius' failure was part of a slew of problems in the cryptocurrency industry last year, along with the collapse of stablecoin Terra, and the implosion of lending platform FTX.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: