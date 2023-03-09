S&P 500   3,950.70 (-1.03%)
DOW   32,520.15 (-0.85%)
QQQ   296.11 (-0.57%)
AAPL   152.40 (-0.31%)
MSFT   254.96 (+0.50%)
META   182.57 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   93.53 (-0.76%)
AMZN   93.67 (-0.27%)
TSLA   177.23 (-2.62%)
NVDA   238.36 (-1.43%)
NIO   8.76 (-4.58%)
BABA   83.45 (-4.03%)
AMD   85.09 (-0.33%)
T   18.57 (-0.21%)
F   12.62 (-2.77%)
MU   56.40 (-0.86%)
CGC   2.17 (-2.69%)
GE   92.43 (+6.27%)
DIS   97.25 (-2.06%)
AMC   5.60 (-4.11%)
PYPL   77.31 (+1.94%)
PFE   39.72 (-1.00%)
NFLX   298.35 (-4.31%)
Former Goldman Sachs banker sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison for his role in looting Malaysia's 1MDB fund

Thu., March 9, 2023 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Goldman Sachs banker sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison for his role in looting Malaysia's 1MDB fund.

