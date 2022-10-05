QQQ   281.98 (-0.05%)
AAPL   146.40 (+0.21%)
MSFT   249.20 (+0.13%)
META   138.98 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   101.43 (-0.21%)
AMZN   120.95 (-0.12%)
TSLA   240.81 (-3.46%)
NVDA   132.09 (+0.32%)
NIO   16.04 (-4.12%)
BABA   84.39 (+0.33%)
AMD   67.94 (+0.06%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.73 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.07 (-2.23%)
F   12.51 (+1.21%)
GE   67.44 (-0.15%)
DIS   100.80 (-0.63%)
AMC   7.33 (-6.39%)
PYPL   93.83 (+1.12%)
PFE   44.12 (-0.76%)
NFLX   236.73 (-1.67%)
QQQ   281.98 (-0.05%)
AAPL   146.40 (+0.21%)
MSFT   249.20 (+0.13%)
META   138.98 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   101.43 (-0.21%)
AMZN   120.95 (-0.12%)
TSLA   240.81 (-3.46%)
NVDA   132.09 (+0.32%)
NIO   16.04 (-4.12%)
BABA   84.39 (+0.33%)
AMD   67.94 (+0.06%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.73 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.07 (-2.23%)
F   12.51 (+1.21%)
GE   67.44 (-0.15%)
DIS   100.80 (-0.63%)
AMC   7.33 (-6.39%)
PYPL   93.83 (+1.12%)
PFE   44.12 (-0.76%)
NFLX   236.73 (-1.67%)
QQQ   281.98 (-0.05%)
AAPL   146.40 (+0.21%)
MSFT   249.20 (+0.13%)
META   138.98 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   101.43 (-0.21%)
AMZN   120.95 (-0.12%)
TSLA   240.81 (-3.46%)
NVDA   132.09 (+0.32%)
NIO   16.04 (-4.12%)
BABA   84.39 (+0.33%)
AMD   67.94 (+0.06%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.73 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.07 (-2.23%)
F   12.51 (+1.21%)
GE   67.44 (-0.15%)
DIS   100.80 (-0.63%)
AMC   7.33 (-6.39%)
PYPL   93.83 (+1.12%)
PFE   44.12 (-0.76%)
NFLX   236.73 (-1.67%)
QQQ   281.98 (-0.05%)
AAPL   146.40 (+0.21%)
MSFT   249.20 (+0.13%)
META   138.98 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   101.43 (-0.21%)
AMZN   120.95 (-0.12%)
TSLA   240.81 (-3.46%)
NVDA   132.09 (+0.32%)
NIO   16.04 (-4.12%)
BABA   84.39 (+0.33%)
AMD   67.94 (+0.06%)
T   15.93 (-0.99%)
MU   54.73 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.07 (-2.23%)
F   12.51 (+1.21%)
GE   67.44 (-0.15%)
DIS   100.80 (-0.63%)
AMC   7.33 (-6.39%)
PYPL   93.83 (+1.12%)
PFE   44.12 (-0.76%)
NFLX   236.73 (-1.67%)

Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup

Wed., October 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Joseph Sullivan, the former chief security officer for Uber, was convicted Wednesday, Oct. 5 of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief security officer for Uber was convicted Wednesday of trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service.

A federal jury in San Francisco convicted Joseph Sullivan of obstructing justice and concealing knowledge that a federal felony had been committed, federal prosecutors said.

Sullivan remains free on bond pending sentencing and could face a total of eight years in prison on the two charges when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.

“Technology companies in the Northern District of California collect and store vast amounts of data from users,” U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said in a statement. “We will not tolerate concealment of important information from the public by corporate executives more interested in protecting their reputation and that of their employers than in protecting users.”

It was believed to be the first criminal prosecution of a company executive over a data breach.

A lawyer for Sullivan, David Angeli, took issue with the verdict.

“Mr. Sullivan’s sole focus — in this incident and throughout his distinguished career — has been ensuring the safety of people’s personal data on the internet,” Angeli told the New York Times.

An email to Uber seeking comment on the conviction wasn’t immediately returned.

Sullivan was hired as Uber's chief security officer in 2015. In November 2016, Sullivan was emailed by hackers, and employees quickly confirmed that they had stolen records on about 57 million users and also 600,000 driver's license numbers, prosecutors said.

After learning of the breach, Sullivan began a scheme to hide it from the public and the Federal Trade Commission, which had been investigating a smaller 2014 hack, authorities said.


According to the U.S. attorney's office, Sullivan told subordinates that “the story outside of the security group was to be that ‘this investigation does not exist,'" and arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin in exchange for them signing non-disclosure agreements promising not to reveal the hack. He also never mentioned the breach to Uber lawyers who were involved with the FTC's inquiry, prosecutors said.

“Sullivan orchestrated these acts despite knowing that the hackers were hacking and extorting other companies as well as Uber," the U.S. attorney's office said.

Uber's new management began investigating the breach in the fall of 2017. Despite Sullivan lying to the new chief executive officer and others, the truth was uncovered and the breach was made public, prosecutors said.

Sullivan was fired along with Craig Clark, an Uber lawyer he had told about the breach. Clark was given immunity by prosecutors and testified against Sullivan.

No other Uber executives were charged in the case.

The hackers pleaded guilty in 2019 to computer fraud conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Sullivan was convicted of of obstruction of proceedings of the Federal Trade Commission and misprision of felony, meaning concealing knowledge of a felony from authorities.

Meanwhile, some experts have questioned how much cybersecurity has improved at Uber since the breach.

The company announced last month that all its services were operational following what security professionals called a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.

The lone hacker apparently gained access posing as a colleague, tricking an Uber employee into surrendering their credentials. Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data.

It is not known how much data the hacker stole or how long they were inside Uber’s network. There was no indication they destroyed data.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.526 of 5 stars		$29.180.0%N/A-5.60Moderate Buy$48.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.