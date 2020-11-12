Fossil, Utz Brands rise; Revolve Group, Southwest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Fossil Group Inc., up $1.46 to $7.43

The watch and accessories maker reported a third-quarter profit as it cut costs to offset weak revenue.

Tetra Tech Inc., up $3.06 to $118.16

The consulting and engineering services company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Schrodinger Inc., up $1.26 to $52.69

The software provider for drug developers reported a surprise third-quarter profit.

Lyft Inc., up 5 cents to $36.46

The ride-hailing company's third-quarter results showed signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.

Moderna Inc., up $5.37 to $87.81

Data from a study of the drug developer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is ready for its first analysis.

Revolve Group Inc., down $1.43 to $21.01

The online women’s fashion retailer told investors that the virus pandemic continues to hurt its operations.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.30 to $41.92

The airline warned investors that its sales recovery is slowing, possibly because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Utz Brands Inc., up $1.06 to $18.20

The maker of potato chips and other snacks is buying tortilla chip and salsa maker Truco Enterprises.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Revolve Group (RVLV) 1.5 $21.01 -6.4% N/A 41.20 Hold $21.24 Schrödinger (SDGR) 1.7 $52.69 +2.4% N/A N/A Buy $83.33 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 1.7 $41.92 -3.0% N/A -15.03 Buy $46.74 Moderna (MRNA) 1.2 $87.81 +6.5% N/A -54.20 Buy $88.47 Tetra Tech (TTEK) 1.7 $118.16 +2.7% 0.58% 46.34 Buy $107.40 Fossil Group (FOSL) 1.0 $7.43 +24.5% N/A -2.67 Hold $3.75 Lyft (LYFT) 1.9 $36.46 +0.1% N/A -6.65 Buy $45.94