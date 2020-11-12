Fossil, Utz Brands rise; Revolve Group, Southwest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Fossil Group Inc., up $1.46 to $7.43
The watch and accessories maker reported a third-quarter profit as it cut costs to offset weak revenue.
Tetra Tech Inc., up $3.06 to $118.16
The consulting and engineering services company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Schrodinger Inc., up $1.26 to $52.69
The software provider for drug developers reported a surprise third-quarter profit.
Lyft Inc., up 5 cents to $36.46
The ride-hailing company's third-quarter results showed signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.
Moderna Inc., up $5.37 to $87.81
Data from a study of the drug developer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is ready for its first analysis.
Revolve Group Inc., down $1.43 to $21.01
The online women’s fashion retailer told investors that the virus pandemic continues to hurt its operations.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.30 to $41.92
The airline warned investors that its sales recovery is slowing, possibly because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Utz Brands Inc., up $1.06 to $18.20
The maker of potato chips and other snacks is buying tortilla chip and salsa maker Truco Enterprises.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a a group of 13 elite stocks.
These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group, because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.
In order to identify these stocks, we had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.
View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".