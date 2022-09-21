Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher gets night anchor job

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, was named anchor of the “Fox News @ Night” hour that airs at midnight on the East Coast, the network said Wednesday.

A veteran news reporter based in Los Angeles, Gallagher has been with the network since its inception in 1996.

He replaces Shannon Bream in the role. Bream recently took over as anchor of “Fox News Sunday.”

Gallagher covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine recently. He spent much time on stories about the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

With Gallagher at the helm, the show will originate from Los Angeles.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

