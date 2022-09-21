50% OFF
S&P 500   3,789.93 (-1.71%)
DOW   30,183.78 (-1.70%)
QQQ   283.56 (-1.79%)
AAPL   153.72 (-2.03%)
MSFT   238.95 (-1.44%)
META   142.12 (-2.72%)
GOOGL   99.28 (-1.84%)
AMZN   118.54 (-2.99%)
TSLA   300.80 (-2.57%)
NVDA   132.61 (+0.65%)
NIO   18.30 (-10.34%)
BABA   81.60 (-4.90%)
AMD   74.48 (-1.02%)
T   16.25 (-1.87%)
MU   50.10 (-1.38%)
CGC   2.94 (-4.55%)
F   13.05 (-0.31%)
GE   65.22 (-2.06%)
DIS   104.49 (-2.86%)
AMC   8.60 (-1.26%)
PYPL   91.18 (-0.49%)
PFE   43.92 (-1.90%)
NFLX   236.87 (-2.46%)
Fox News veteran Trace Gallagher gets night anchor job

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, was named anchor of the “Fox News @ Night” hour that airs at midnight on the East Coast, the network said Wednesday.

A veteran news reporter based in Los Angeles, Gallagher has been with the network since its inception in 1996.

He replaces Shannon Bream in the role. Bream recently took over as anchor of “Fox News Sunday.”

Gallagher covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine recently. He spent much time on stories about the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

With Gallagher at the helm, the show will originate from Los Angeles.

