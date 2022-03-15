Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck

S&P 500   4,235.87 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,376.97 (+1.31%)
QQQ   325.12 (+2.18%)
AAPL   154.06 (+2.28%)
MSFT   284.54 (+2.93%)
FB   186.99 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,571.95 (+2.10%)
AMZN   2,920.80 (+2.95%)
TSLA   787.45 (+2.75%)
NVDA   225.81 (+5.86%)
BABA   74.84 (-3.76%)
NIO   14.66 (+3.97%)
AMD   108.08 (+5.70%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.88%)
MU   71.90 (+3.60%)
GE   91.82 (-0.68%)
T   23.05 (+0.70%)
F   15.88 (+0.89%)
DIS   133.37 (+3.36%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.22%)
PFE   52.37 (+0.23%)
PYPL   98.98 (+2.18%)
BA   176.76 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   4,235.87 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,376.97 (+1.31%)
QQQ   325.12 (+2.18%)
AAPL   154.06 (+2.28%)
MSFT   284.54 (+2.93%)
FB   186.99 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,571.95 (+2.10%)
AMZN   2,920.80 (+2.95%)
TSLA   787.45 (+2.75%)
NVDA   225.81 (+5.86%)
BABA   74.84 (-3.76%)
NIO   14.66 (+3.97%)
AMD   108.08 (+5.70%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.88%)
MU   71.90 (+3.60%)
GE   91.82 (-0.68%)
T   23.05 (+0.70%)
F   15.88 (+0.89%)
DIS   133.37 (+3.36%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.22%)
PFE   52.37 (+0.23%)
PYPL   98.98 (+2.18%)
BA   176.76 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   4,235.87 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,376.97 (+1.31%)
QQQ   325.12 (+2.18%)
AAPL   154.06 (+2.28%)
MSFT   284.54 (+2.93%)
FB   186.99 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,571.95 (+2.10%)
AMZN   2,920.80 (+2.95%)
TSLA   787.45 (+2.75%)
NVDA   225.81 (+5.86%)
BABA   74.84 (-3.76%)
NIO   14.66 (+3.97%)
AMD   108.08 (+5.70%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.88%)
MU   71.90 (+3.60%)
GE   91.82 (-0.68%)
T   23.05 (+0.70%)
F   15.88 (+0.89%)
DIS   133.37 (+3.36%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.22%)
PFE   52.37 (+0.23%)
PYPL   98.98 (+2.18%)
BA   176.76 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   4,235.87 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,376.97 (+1.31%)
QQQ   325.12 (+2.18%)
AAPL   154.06 (+2.28%)
MSFT   284.54 (+2.93%)
FB   186.99 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,571.95 (+2.10%)
AMZN   2,920.80 (+2.95%)
TSLA   787.45 (+2.75%)
NVDA   225.81 (+5.86%)
BABA   74.84 (-3.76%)
NIO   14.66 (+3.97%)
AMD   108.08 (+5.70%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.88%)
MU   71.90 (+3.60%)
GE   91.82 (-0.68%)
T   23.05 (+0.70%)
F   15.88 (+0.89%)
DIS   133.37 (+3.36%)
AMC   13.53 (-0.22%)
PFE   52.37 (+0.23%)
PYPL   98.98 (+2.18%)
BA   176.76 (+0.71%)

Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022, when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire. Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. (Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter came under fire, the network said on Tuesday.

The slain videographer, Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, the network said in a memo to staff.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in the memo.

Reporter Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized since Monday, when their vehicle was hit in Horenka, the network said.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Scott said of Zakrzewski: “His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. He was given an “unsung hero” award at an annual employee event.

He had been working in Ukraine since last month.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Scott said.

In Washington on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, thanked reporters who are on the ground in Ukraine.

“Risking their lives to tell the world the truth" is something that Ukraine and the world desperately need, she said at the National Press Club.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.