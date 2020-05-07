Fractures in many nations widen as virus lockdowns ease

A Philippine military boat passes by the cruise ship Ruby Princess as it is anchored in Manila Bay, Philippines, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Ruby Princess which is being investigated in Australia for sparking coronavirus infections, has sailed into Philippine waters to bring Filipino crewmen home. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus sit on a bench in front of a propaganda banner encouraging people to wear masks at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus uses exercise equipment at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks across a bridge at a public park in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a giant image of a drawing by Venetian artist Franco Rivolli showing a doctor with wings on her back cradling Italy and writing in Italian reading "To all of you... Thank you!", is displayed on the facade of Bergamo's Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, in Bergamo, northern Italy. After two months of nightly briefings with only male COVID-19 experts, female scientists in Italy have demanded the government listen to their voices, too. Female lawmakers and a "give us voice” grassroots movement that has sprouted are lending support. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stands on a pedestrian bridge over a highway in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stretches her leg on a statue in Beijing, Thursday, May 7, 2020. China's government declared the whole country now at low virus risk Thursday as its new cases fall to near zero and no new deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Temple staff use mobile phone to live-stream a blessing service in conjunction with Vesak Day, known as the Buddha's birthday, at Maha Vihara temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. As the pandemic sweeps across the nation and the globe, Malaysians are becoming familiar with the new normal under the Movement Control Order, a localized quarantine, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A parking lot employee removes a notice for tourists in Fujisawa near Tokyo, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan will extend a state of emergency until end of May. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Nurses take selfies with first responders who stopped during a parade outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in a show of support for nurses and health care workers on National Nurses Day, in West Hollywood, Calif., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A woman passes parked buses near Oxford Street, as the country in is lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirusin London, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A worker operates at a construction site in Milan, Italy, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Italy began stirring again after the coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
A man rides his bicycle on new bike lanes Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Paris. The French capital enlarged bicycles lanes, shown with yellow painting, as it prepares the end of lockdown next Monday. For now, France has said it will subsidize riders up to 50 euros (nearly $55) for repairs so the French can get their bicycles ready for post-lockdown rides.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
People ride on the new bike lanes Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Paris. The French capital enlarged bicycles lanes, shown with yellow painting, as it prepares the end of lockdown next Monday. For now, France has said it will subsidize riders up to 50 euros (nearly $55) for repairs so the French can get their bicycles ready for post-lockdown rides.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this photo provided by FC Barcelona, Arturo Vidal walks wearing a protective face mask and gloves at the club's training ground in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Soccer players in Spain returned to their team's training camps Wednesday for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and other clubs started preparing for the return to training this week, and they were all expected to be tested for COVID-19 and should be cleared to practice once the results are back. (Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Regional and political fractures are emerging in many nations over how fast to lift the lid on coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, as worries about economic devastation collide with fears of a second wave of deaths.
French mayors are resisting the government’s call to reopen schools, but Italian governors want Rome to ease lockdown measures faster. As the British government looks to reopen the economy, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has warned that acting too fast could let the virus wreak havoc again.
Sturgeon cautioned that “for the moment we do need to stick with the current lockdown restrictions.”
Britain — the European country hit hardest by the pandemic — is expected to extend its nationwide lockdown on Thursday, but hopes cautiously to ease some restrictions on economic and social activity next week.
Restrictions allowing people to leave home only for essential errands, shopping and exercise were imposed in the U.K. on March 23. They are expected to remain in place at least until Sunday, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to set out a roadmap for “phase two” of the outbreak.
The U.K. government has said gradual loosening measures will include more road space to walk and cycle while maintaining social distancing, and encouragement for sectors including construction to get back to work.
The U.K.’s official COVID-19 death toll stands at 30,076, second only to the United States. Johnson’s government is facing intense criticism for its about-face on coronavirus testing and contact tracing — abandoned in March but now a priority — and failure to ensure a steady supply of personal protective equipment to medics.
In France, more than 300 mayors in the Paris region have urged President Emmanuel Macron to delay the reopening of schools scheduled for Monday. Many mayors around the country have already refused to reopen schools, and many parents will keep their children at home even where they are functioning again.
The mayors called the timing “untenable and unrealistic,” saying they were put on a “forced march” to get schools ready without enough staff or equipment, and complained that the government guidelines were too vague and slow in coming.
But governments are also under pressure to reopen faster and kick-start economies that have been plunged into hibernation.
Italian regional governors are pressing to open shops and restaurants, just days after the country began easing its two-month lockdown, allowing 4.5 million people to return to work in offices and factories.
Governors are seeking to be allowed to present their own plans for reopening, tailored to the rate of infection and economic needs of their regions.
In Germany, whose 16 state governments are responsible for imposing and loosening lockdowns, some governors have been more impatient than others to open up businesses such as restaurants and hotels.
At a meeting Wednesday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, it was agreed that state leaders would have wide leeway to decide when to open more sectors of the economy. They also will have to reimpose restrictions locally if coronavirus infections rebound.
In Russia, where the number of new infections is growing fast, President Vladimir Putin delegated the enforcement of lockdowns and other restrictions to regional governments, leading to wide variations across the country.
Mikhail Vinogradov, head of the St. Petersburg Politics think tank, told the Vedomosti newspaper that the Moscow government was sending mixed messages that governors find hard to decipher — wanting a victory over the virus, while also encouraging easing of the lockdown.
Fractures are also evident in the U.S., where about half of the 50 states are easing their shutdowns, to the alarm of public health officials.
Many states have not put in place the robust testing and contact tracing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have pressed ahead with reopening before their states have met one of the key benchmarks in the administration’s guidelines for reopening — a 14-day downward trajectory in new infections.
“If we relax these measures without having the proper public health safeguards in place, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.
Researchers recently doubled their projection of deaths in the U.S. to about 134,000 through early August. So far the U.S. has recorded over 70,000 deaths and 1.2 million confirmed infections.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed over a quarter-million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, which experts agree understates the dimensions of the pandemic because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.
Europe and North America are looking nervously to Asian nations that are well on the way to reopening.
China, where the virus emerged late last year, reported just two new cases on Thursday, both from overseas, and said the whole country now is at low risk of further infections after confirming no new deaths from COVID-19 in more than three weeks.
China also fired back against claims by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying accused Pompeo of “making up lies and covering up a lie by fabricating more lies.”
Strict social distancing also appears to have vanquished the outbreak in the remote island nation of New Zealand, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans for further relaxing lockdown rules, with a decision coming perhaps next week.
New Zealand would keep its borders shut, restrict gatherings to 100 people or fewer and hold professional sports events without spectators. Masks and other precautions would be required as restaurants and schools reopen, she said. But Ardern called for vigilance.
“We think of ourselves as halfway down Everest,” Ardern said. “I think it’s clear that no one wants to hike back up that peak.”
Charlton reported from Paris and Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
