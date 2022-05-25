×
S&P 500   3,941.48
DOW   31,928.62
QQQ   287.24
Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher 
Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company 
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
S&P 500   3,941.48
DOW   31,928.62
QQQ   287.24
Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher 
Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company 
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
S&P 500   3,941.48
DOW   31,928.62
QQQ   287.24
Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher 
Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company 
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
S&P 500   3,941.48
DOW   31,928.62
QQQ   287.24
Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher 
Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company 
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022

France: Climate protesters block TotalEnergies meeting

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


Environmental activists from Greenpeace France and other organizations protest outside a building hosting TotalEnergies annual shareholders' meeting, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Activists were demonstrating against the company's environmental policies and were also asking TotalEnergies to withdraw from Russia. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

PARIS (AP) — Several hundred climate protesters disrupted a TotalEnergies shareholders meeting in Paris and blocked the entrance to the gathering Wednesday to denounce the oil and gas giant’s stake in Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

TotalEnergies tweeted that due to activists impeding access to the meeting, “it unfortunately won’t be possible for our shareholders to join us.” It said interested viewers could follow the meeting on the company’s website.

Protesters representing Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and other environmental organizations denounced TotalEnergies for its huge presence in Russia as well as an oil pipeline project in Uganda and Tanzania that the protesters denounced as a “climate bomb.”

TotalEnergies, a subsidiary of Total, published in March its “principles of conduct” in Russia, which said the company would “gradually suspend its activities in Russia” and strictly comply with European Union sanctions “no matter what the consequences on the management of its assets in Russia.”

The statement said TotalEnergies does not operate oil or gas fields or liquified natural gas plants in Russia but has numerous stakes in various Russian companies. It said the company continues supplying Europe with liquefied natural gas from a plant in Russia's Yamal Peninsula to honor long-term contracts “as long as Europe’s governments consider that Russian gas is necessary.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate and of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Should you invest $1,000 in TotalEnergies right now?

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.