S&P 500   4,155.12 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   321.87 (+2.40%)
AAPL   165.49 (+3.42%)
MSFT   282.05 (+2.63%)
META   168.95 (+5.47%)
GOOGL   118.26 (+2.72%)
AMZN   139.50 (+3.98%)
TSLA   920.44 (+2.07%)
NVDA   186.39 (+0.61%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.50%)
BABA   96.00 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.46 (-2.85%)
MU   63.98 (+2.42%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.89 (+0.70%)
GE   74.52 (+0.22%)
F   15.64 (+3.17%)
DIS   108.79 (+3.90%)
AMC   17.76 (+5.34%)
PFE   49.97 (+0.56%)
PYPL   98.72 (+10.14%)
NFLX   226.38 (+2.24%)
France: Explosion at gunpowder chemical plant injures 8

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — An explosion Wednesday at a French plant that produces a component of gunpowder injured eight people, one of them seriously, local officials in southwest France said.

The plant located in the town of Bergerac specializes in making nitrocellulose, a highly flammable chemical compound.

Jean-Charles Jobart, the deputy prefect of Bergerac, said the cause of the explosion was “obviously internal” to the plant but that there would be an investigation to pinpoint it

The explosion caused a fire, and about 60 firefighters were deployed to the site and extinguished the blaze by Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Bergerac Mayor Jonathan Prioleaud told French news channel BFM TV that the plant was “fully secured” and no more hazards were expected.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

