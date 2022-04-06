France opens safety probe of 'serious' NY-Paris flight issue

S&P 500   4,465.01 (-1.33%)
DOW   34,338.59 (-0.87%)
QQQ   352.82 (-2.29%)
AAPL   170.39 (-2.67%)
MSFT   302.00 (-2.86%)
FB   224.09 (-3.34%)
GOOGL   2,740.27 (-2.54%)
AMZN   3,181.06 (-3.05%)
TSLA   1,046.24 (-4.13%)
NVDA   244.62 (-5.67%)
BABA   107.72 (-2.95%)
NIO   21.53 (-4.18%)
AMD   103.14 (-3.45%)
CGC   7.23 (-2.17%)
MU   72.93 (-2.25%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   131.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   20.90 (-1.46%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   112.86 (-4.07%)
BA   180.07 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   4,465.01 (-1.33%)
DOW   34,338.59 (-0.87%)
QQQ   352.82 (-2.29%)
AAPL   170.39 (-2.67%)
MSFT   302.00 (-2.86%)
FB   224.09 (-3.34%)
GOOGL   2,740.27 (-2.54%)
AMZN   3,181.06 (-3.05%)
TSLA   1,046.24 (-4.13%)
NVDA   244.62 (-5.67%)
BABA   107.72 (-2.95%)
NIO   21.53 (-4.18%)
AMD   103.14 (-3.45%)
CGC   7.23 (-2.17%)
MU   72.93 (-2.25%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   131.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   20.90 (-1.46%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   112.86 (-4.07%)
BA   180.07 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   4,465.01 (-1.33%)
DOW   34,338.59 (-0.87%)
QQQ   352.82 (-2.29%)
AAPL   170.39 (-2.67%)
MSFT   302.00 (-2.86%)
FB   224.09 (-3.34%)
GOOGL   2,740.27 (-2.54%)
AMZN   3,181.06 (-3.05%)
TSLA   1,046.24 (-4.13%)
NVDA   244.62 (-5.67%)
BABA   107.72 (-2.95%)
NIO   21.53 (-4.18%)
AMD   103.14 (-3.45%)
CGC   7.23 (-2.17%)
MU   72.93 (-2.25%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   131.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   20.90 (-1.46%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   112.86 (-4.07%)
BA   180.07 (-1.41%)
S&P 500   4,465.01 (-1.33%)
DOW   34,338.59 (-0.87%)
QQQ   352.82 (-2.29%)
AAPL   170.39 (-2.67%)
MSFT   302.00 (-2.86%)
FB   224.09 (-3.34%)
GOOGL   2,740.27 (-2.54%)
AMZN   3,181.06 (-3.05%)
TSLA   1,046.24 (-4.13%)
NVDA   244.62 (-5.67%)
BABA   107.72 (-2.95%)
NIO   21.53 (-4.18%)
AMD   103.14 (-3.45%)
CGC   7.23 (-2.17%)
MU   72.93 (-2.25%)
GE   88.64 (-1.62%)
T   23.74 (-0.63%)
F   15.72 (-0.63%)
DIS   131.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   20.90 (-1.46%)
PFE   52.19 (+1.85%)
PYPL   112.86 (-4.07%)
BA   180.07 (-1.41%)

France opens safety probe of 'serious' NY-Paris flight issue

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | The Associated Press


Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, on May 17, 2019. France's bureau that investigates air crashes and aviation safety said Wednesday it is looking into a "serious incident" involving an Air France flight from New York's JFK airport that suffered flight control problems on approach to its landing in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

PARIS (AP) — France's bureau that investigates air crashes and aviation safety said Wednesday it is looking into a “serious incident” involving an Air France flight from New York's JFK airport that suffered flight control problems on approach to its landing in Paris.

The BEA said it has opened a safety investigation and that information from the so-called “black box” flight data and cockpit voice recorders is being analyzed.

In a tweet, the bureau said the Boeing 777 suffered flight control issues on its final approach to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday.

A website maintained by aviation enthusiasts, AIRLIVE.net, posted audio of what it said were exchanges between air traffic control and pilots wrestling with the aircraft before finally landing trans-Atlantic flight AF011.

In the recording, a person identified by the website as a pilot is heard saying to an air traffic controller that they had to abort their initial landing attempt because “the plane did just about anything” and had flight control problems.

Air France said it could not confirm the authenticity of the recording.

Flight tracking websites showed the plane made a loop around the airport before landing. It descended, climbed again and then finally came back down to land.

In a statement, Air France confirmed that the flight crew “aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around.”

“The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as a normal procedure. The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers,” it said.

The airline said the flight crew “landed the aircraft normally after a second approach.”

Without specifying how many people were aboard the plane, it said: “Air France understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers.”

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.