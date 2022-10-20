France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med 'green energy corridor'

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,721.96 (+0.73%)
DOW   30,708.00 (+0.93%)
QQQ   274.14 (+1.35%)
AAPL   145.65 (+1.24%)
MSFT   239.94 (+1.46%)
META   136.29 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   101.69 (+2.07%)
AMZN   117.85 (+2.42%)
TSLA   213.86 (-3.68%)
NVDA   126.45 (+4.93%)
NIO   11.17 (+2.29%)
BABA   73.98 (+3.80%)
AMD   59.64 (+4.21%)
T   16.97 (+9.20%)
MU   54.73 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.51 (+3.72%)
F   12.08 (-0.41%)
GE   71.17 (+0.91%)
DIS   100.08 (+1.10%)
AMC   6.49 (+6.22%)
PYPL   86.52 (+2.43%)
PFE   43.39 (+0.65%)
NFLX   276.29 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   3,721.96 (+0.73%)
DOW   30,708.00 (+0.93%)
QQQ   274.14 (+1.35%)
AAPL   145.65 (+1.24%)
MSFT   239.94 (+1.46%)
META   136.29 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   101.69 (+2.07%)
AMZN   117.85 (+2.42%)
TSLA   213.86 (-3.68%)
NVDA   126.45 (+4.93%)
NIO   11.17 (+2.29%)
BABA   73.98 (+3.80%)
AMD   59.64 (+4.21%)
T   16.97 (+9.20%)
MU   54.73 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.51 (+3.72%)
F   12.08 (-0.41%)
GE   71.17 (+0.91%)
DIS   100.08 (+1.10%)
AMC   6.49 (+6.22%)
PYPL   86.52 (+2.43%)
PFE   43.39 (+0.65%)
NFLX   276.29 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   3,721.96 (+0.73%)
DOW   30,708.00 (+0.93%)
QQQ   274.14 (+1.35%)
AAPL   145.65 (+1.24%)
MSFT   239.94 (+1.46%)
META   136.29 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   101.69 (+2.07%)
AMZN   117.85 (+2.42%)
TSLA   213.86 (-3.68%)
NVDA   126.45 (+4.93%)
NIO   11.17 (+2.29%)
BABA   73.98 (+3.80%)
AMD   59.64 (+4.21%)
T   16.97 (+9.20%)
MU   54.73 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.51 (+3.72%)
F   12.08 (-0.41%)
GE   71.17 (+0.91%)
DIS   100.08 (+1.10%)
AMC   6.49 (+6.22%)
PYPL   86.52 (+2.43%)
PFE   43.39 (+0.65%)
NFLX   276.29 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   3,721.96 (+0.73%)
DOW   30,708.00 (+0.93%)
QQQ   274.14 (+1.35%)
AAPL   145.65 (+1.24%)
MSFT   239.94 (+1.46%)
META   136.29 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   101.69 (+2.07%)
AMZN   117.85 (+2.42%)
TSLA   213.86 (-3.68%)
NVDA   126.45 (+4.93%)
NIO   11.17 (+2.29%)
BABA   73.98 (+3.80%)
AMD   59.64 (+4.21%)
T   16.97 (+9.20%)
MU   54.73 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.51 (+3.72%)
F   12.08 (-0.41%)
GE   71.17 (+0.91%)
DIS   100.08 (+1.10%)
AMC   6.49 (+6.22%)
PYPL   86.52 (+2.43%)
PFE   43.39 (+0.65%)
NFLX   276.29 (+1.44%)

France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med 'green energy corridor'

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Ciarán Giles, Associated Press

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of France, Portugal and Spain said Thursday they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with an undersea “green energy corridor” that would eventually transport hydrogen.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan was to connect Iberia to France and the European energy market by means of a pipeline from Barcelona in Spain across the Mediterranean Sea to Marseille in France. He said it could be used to transport natural gas temporarily, before it starts carrying hydrogen.

Sánchez made the announcement after the leaders of the three countries met in Brussels where they are attending an European Union summit.

No timeline or cost estimate were announced.

Speaking upon his arrival at the European Council headquarters, French President Emmanuel Macron said the scheme was aimed at opening up the Iberian Peninsula by developing a “green energy corridor between Portugal-Spain and France, and through France the rest of Europe.”

He said the three countries will work on intensifying their electrical interconnections. Macron said the project could also add electricity interconnections.

In a joint statement, the leaders said the maritime pipeline, dubbed BarMar, was the most direct and efficient option to connect the Iberian Peninsula to Central Europe.

The three also agreed to conclude the renewable gas interconnections between Portugal and Spain, from the northern Iberian cities of Celourico da Beira to Zamora.

They expressed support to finalize an electricity connection through the Bay of Biscay between France and Spain and work on new electricity interconnection projects so as to achieve a more electrically-connected Europe.

Spain and Portugal had been pushing for the Midcat natural gas pipeline connection across the Pyrenees mountains with promises that it would be used for green hydrogen in the future. But France opposed that plan saying it was too costly, would take too long to build and was not the solution to Europe’s energy problems.


With the war in Ukraine, Spain and Portugal had hoped the Midcat gas connections could be used to help EU countries struggling to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian gas. The proposal was backed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Spain’s Energy Minister Teresa Ribera tweeted Thursay that “the agreement for a green energy corridor Barcelona-Marseille is a magnificent decision which strengthens solidarity and commitment to renewables.”

Sánchez and Macron said the three leaders would meet again Dec. 8, 9 in Alicante, Spain to finalize the project, which will be entitled to European funding.

____

Associated Press reporters Samuel Petrequin in Brussels and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this story.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.