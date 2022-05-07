S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
SEC: Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day
Live updates | Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
SEC: Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day
Live updates | Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
SEC: Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day
Live updates | Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
SEC: Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day
Live updates | Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

France's Macron to be inaugurated for second five-year term

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press


An emplyoee cleans the red carpet of the Elysee Palace prior to the inauguration ceremony of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in an election runoff that saw him won over far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is being inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony on Saturday at the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in a runoff that saw him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 guests are expected at the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council is to read out the results of the election.

Macron will be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech.

He will then go to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listen to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

Macron will also review the military. Troops present at the ceremony include part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy's second-biggest ship that is key to France's nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Macron's second term will formally start on May 14.

___

Follow AP coverage of France’s 2022 presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.