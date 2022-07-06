×
France's train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases interrupted train service in France on Wednesday.

National railway company SNCF said about one in four high-speed trains was canceled, while regional service such as suburban trains in the Paris region experienced disruptions.

International lines, including Eurostar trains to London and Thalys trains to Brussels, were expected to run normally Wednesday, SNCF said.

The CGT, Unsa, SUD-Rail and CFDT unions called for a one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday.

The company’s main union, the CGT, said in a statement that it wants “general wage increases at least equal to the rising inflation” after 10 years of wage freezes.

The strike comes as many travelers planned to use trains to go on summer vacations.

The SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home, when possible.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

