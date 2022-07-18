Free Webinar | July 19th: Building Products That Matter with GoodRx co-CEO Doug Hirsch





It's no secret that the U.S. healthcare system is a source of endless aggravation, with many unable to afford the high cost of medical prescriptions. For the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar talks with Doug Hirsch, co-founder & co-CEO of GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) – a technology platform that helps Americans get the prescriptions they need at a price they can afford. Since 2011, consumers have saved $40 billion to date and 20 million people visit GoodRx every month to learn about and save on their healthcare.

Hirsch knows a thing or two about building products that matter. He's had an extraordinary journey before co-founding GoodRx and taking it public at the height of the pandemic in 2020. He was one of the first 30 employees at Yahoo! and as Facebook's VP of Product he co-created Facebook photo tagging and helped open the platform beyond college students. In addition to the leadership lessons learned along his 20+ year career, other topics include:

The common trait among all entrepreneurs

What to look for as an investor

The key to raising capital

The importance of having a mission-driven company

The thread that drives entrepreneurship

What makes a co-CEO relationship work

What to do once you've taken a company public

Register Now

About the Speaker:

Doug Hirsch is co-founder & co-CEO of GoodRx, and has spent decades building technology that helps everyday consumers. He was among the first 30 employees at Yahoo!, where he conceived and managed the earliest online communities including GeoCities and Yahoo! Groups. In 2005, he joined Facebook as VP of Product where he co-created photo tagging and helped open the platform beyond college students. He later founded DailyStrength (acquired in 2008 by HSW International), the web's largest community for people facing health and life challenges. Doug graduated from Tufts University and currently lives in Santa Monica, California.



Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.

Before you consider GoodRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoodRx wasn't on the list.

While GoodRx currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here