S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules
Free Webinar | June 16th: Remaining Competitive in a Macroeconomic Climate

Monday, June 13, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Imagine climbing into the driver's seat as CEO just three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out around the world. In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar sits down with an executive who did just that, President & CEO Wayne Peacock of USAA -- one of America's leading financial services companies offering insurance, banking and investment, and retirement solutions to its more than 13 million members. Under Peacock's leadership, the company owns more than $200 billion in assets and is ranked 87th on the FORTUNE 500® list and 27th on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies of 2021. Peacock will share the wisdom he earned during his 30 years of experience in 10 different roles leading multiple teams across the organization, as well as how to keep an established company competitive for 100 years. Other topics include:

  • Remaining Competitive in a Macroeconomic Climate
  • Purpose- and Mission-Driven Leadership
  • Evolving an Established Company in the Digital Age
  • Maintaining an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Large Organizations
  • Talent Attraction & Development
  • Creating an Inclusive Environment for Your Team to Win
  • Empathy in Customer Service & Management

Register Now

About the Speaker:

Wayne Peacock is President & CEO of USAA, with more than 30 years of experience in 10 different roles leading teams across the organization, including contact centers, information technology, shared services, strategy, marketing and communications, security, and corporate real estate. Peacock is a member of USAA's Board of Directors and vice chair of USAA's Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors. He is a member of the Business Roundtable (BRT), an association of CEOs of America's leading companies, and an inaugural member of the Federal Reserve Board's Insurance Policy Advisory Committee. Peacock graduated from Tulane University with a BA in Economics, and completed executive education programs at Harvard, Duke and Stanford universities and the American Institute of CPCU Executive Education Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

