×
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears
S&P 500   3,785.38
DOW   30,775.43
QQQ   280.28
Why I'm Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Global stocks, Wall Street down after US economy shrinks
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Now Is The Time To Buy SGH 
Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears

French airport workers strike for higher pay amid inflation

Friday, July 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Flights from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and other French airports faced disruptions Friday as airport workers held a strike and protests to demand salary hikes to keep up with inflation.

The labor action is the latest trouble to hit global airports this summer, as travel resurges after two years of virus restrictions.

French airports have been largely spared the chaos seen recently in London, Amsterdam and some other European and U.S. cities. But on Friday, striking workers sought to call attention to the pain of inflation with a walkout on the first big day of France’s domestic summer travel season.

France's civil aviation authority said 17% of scheduled flights out of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris were canceled between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, primarily short-haul routes.

Protests were planned at both airports, and the Paris airports authority warned of potential delays in getting into terminals and at check-in, passport control and security stations.

Unions said the strike could last through Sunday.

Paris airport workers are seeking a raise of 6% raise retroactive to Jan. 1, while management is proposing 3%, according to French media reports. Airport firefighters at Charles de Gaulle are also on strike with specific salary demands, forcing the airport to close some runways.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.