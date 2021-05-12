French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A French court on Wednesday ordered Air France and plane maker Airbus to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash into the Atlantic Ocean of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, which killed all 228 people aboard.

The two companies said they would appeal the decision, which overturns a 2019 ruling. Victims' groups in France and Brazil had pressed for a trial, maintaining the companies were at least partially responsible for the crash.

French judges in 2019 had dropped a decade-long investigation into the crash.

Air France “maintains that it did not commit a criminal offense in this tragic accident and will be appealing to the French Court of Cassation,” France's highest court, the carrier said in a statement.

Airbus said the decision “does not reflect in any way the conclusions of the investigation that led to the dismissal of the case in favor of Airbus.”

Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic on June 1, 2009. Later, one of history’s most ambitious and costly undersea search operations managed to find the plane’s flight recorders in the ocean's depths.

The French accident investigation bureau found that external speed sensors had been frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn’t in the cockpit, one of multiple problems identified at the time of the crash.

Featured Article: Recession



7 Penny Stocks That Don’t Care About Robinhood

By the time you read this Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of the trading app Robinhood, will be testifying in front of Congress. The company’s role in the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze will be called into question.

However, the real issue at stake is the right of traders to buy and sell the equities of their choice. In the case of Robinhood, some traders are buying a lot of penny stocks. While definitions vary, penny stocks are generally considered stocks that are trading for less than $10 per share. These stocks are largely ignored by the investment community.

One reason is that many of these stocks are cheap for a reason. For example, the company may have a business model that is out of date. In other cases, they operate in a very small, niche market that doesn’t drive a lot of revenue.

And most of these stocks are ignored by the investment community. They simply aren’t considered significant enough to spend time debating.

But some penny stocks do have the attention of Wall Street. And they’re being largely ignored by the day trading community. The focus of this special presentation is to direct you to penny stocks that have a story that the “smart money” thinks will eventually be trading at much higher prices.

And that’s why you should be looking at them now.

View the "7 Penny Stocks That Don’t Care About Robinhood".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.