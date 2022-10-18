$200 OFF
French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Eric Tucker And Bobby Caina Calvan, Associated Press

A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Nov. 14, 2017. Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying $17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, in a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. The charges were announced Tuesday in federal court in New York City. The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying $17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The charges were announced in federal court in New York City.

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

