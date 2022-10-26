French, German leaders to meet in Paris amid diverging views

S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Buy Alert For $2 Coin (Ad)pixel
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Buy Alert For $2 Coin (Ad)pixel
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Buy Alert For $2 Coin (Ad)pixel
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Buy Alert For $2 Coin (Ad)pixel
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings

French, German leaders to meet in Paris amid diverging views

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sits next to Denis Shmyhal (M), Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Peter Adrian, President of the DIHK, duringthe German-Ukrainian Business Forum "Rebuild Ukraine", in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Wednesday, amid divergences between the two neighbors and key European Union allies over EU strategy, defense and economic policies.

Macron and Scholz will have a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace, during which they will discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Initially, a French-German joint Cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day, but it was postponed until January. The governments in Paris and Berlin both said they still have work to do to reach consensus on some bilateral issues.

French-German divergences are not unusual. The countries, home to the eurozone’s biggest economies, are used to having different stances on defense, energy and other topics.

“My wish has always been to preserve European unity and also the friendship and the alliance between France and Germany,” Macron said last week in Brussels before an EU meeting. “I think it’s not good for Germany nor for Europe that it isolates itself,” he added.

Asked Friday about the apparent tensions, Scholz said that cooperation with France is “very intensive” and stressed that he holds frequent meetings with Macron.

“There are questions on which we have common points of view and drive things forward,” he said. “You can see, for example, that it is Germany and France who repeatedly look at how we can achieve progress to support Ukraine.”

“There are also questions that we are discussing, that in some cases have been under debate for years and need to be pushed forward,” Scholz said.

French-German government meetings are usually held at least once a year to coordinate policies. The last one was held in May 2021 via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Elysee downplayed the delay, citing scheduling problems because some ministers were not available, and key bilateral issues that needed “a little more time” to be discussed in order to reach “ambitious” agreements.


Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said last week that “there are a whole series of different topics that are currently occupying us. I don’t know whether there are snags but it’s not yet the case that we’ve reached a united stance.”

Berlin and Paris have a decades-long history of bilateral irritants and European disputes that coexist with the countries' friendship and cooperation.

France and Germany have been described as the “motor” of the EU. They have always found compromises even in difficult terrain since they co-founded, with four other countries, the forerunner of the EU in 1957.

They will celebrate in January the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty that set the tone for the two countries’ relations after centuries of fierce rivalry and bloody conflict.

Last week, as EU leaders were seeking a deal to make sure the runaway cost of gas doesn’t further tank struggling EU economies, Germany and France were in opposing camps — Berlin expressing doubts and holding off plans for a price cap, while most others wanted to push on.

Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.

Before that, France and other EU countries expressed criticism over the lack of coordination from Germany about its 200-billion-euro ($199 billion) subsidy plan to help households and businesses cope with high energy prices.

Defense also has been a recurrent issue, with Paris considering Berlin was not doing enough in the area for years — until the war in Ukraine led Germany to announce a major boost to military spending.

Earlier this month, fifteen countries agreed on German-led plans for an improved European air defense system, the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative.

France did not join the project. The French Mamba system is already part of NATO’s integrated air and missile defense.

____

Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to the story.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.