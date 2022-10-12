S&P 500   3,588.84
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

A police officer directs cars as drivers line up in a gas station in Paris, Tuesday, Oct.11, 2022. Shortages which the government says are largely caused by strikes that have hit French fuel refineries are making life difficult for drivers in the Paris region and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike.

France's Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked prefects at the National Assembly to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.

The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.

Requisitions allow authorities to order some of the workers of the petrol depots hit by strikes to return to work. A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries. According to such an order a small number of workers — fewer than 10 according to regulations — should return to work to ensure essential shipping services.

Borne said Tuesday thta about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that there are significant differences between regions, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected places.

She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation and energy shortages due to shrinking supplies to Europe from Russia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The government's requisition measure comes two days after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso's leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.

Panic buying by consumers worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry. Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state's strategic stocks to help ease the shortages — amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

