S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Live updates l Zelenskyy confirms steel-plant evacuation
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism is 'outdated'
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism 'outdated'
Live updates l German leader rejects criticism over Ukraine
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Live updates l Zelenskyy confirms steel-plant evacuation
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism is 'outdated'
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism 'outdated'
Live updates l German leader rejects criticism over Ukraine
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Live updates l Zelenskyy confirms steel-plant evacuation
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism is 'outdated'
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism 'outdated'
Live updates l German leader rejects criticism over Ukraine
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far
Live updates l Zelenskyy confirms steel-plant evacuation
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism is 'outdated'
May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites
Live updates l German leader calls pacifism 'outdated'
Live updates l German leader rejects criticism over Ukraine
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'

French Greens, far-left party in deal before June elections

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


French far-left party leader and former candidate for the presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon arrives, surrounded by medias, during a May Day demonstration march from Republique, Bastille to Nation, in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Citizens and trade unions in France take to the streets to put out protest messages to their governments as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

PARIS (AP) — France's Greens and the party of far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon reached an agreement Monday to join forces against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron ahead of next month's parliamentary election.

Both parties agreed not to compete against each other in the two rounds of voting on June 12 and 19.

Mélenchon leads the La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party and he came in third in the first round of last month's presidential election. He is now hoping for a comeback in the upcoming legislative elections as the head of what he hopes will be a coalition of leftist parties who have spent the past five years in Macron's shadow.

Mélenchon's third-place finish in April with 22% of the vote in the first round of voting gave him leverage in trying to rally other parties on the left behind him for the legislative vote.

Under the deal that his party struck on Monday with the Greens, the environmental party will field candidates in 100 districts where Melenchon’s party won’t run, so they don’t compete against each other. The Greens agreed that if the coalition wins a parliamentary majority, then they’d back Melenchon as prime minister.

The Communist and Socialist parties also appear close to a deal with Melenchon’s party.

Socialists, however, have been deeply divided about whether to also join the coalition. Some have publicly denounced Mélenchon’s views that France should “disobey” EU rules, including free-market regulations.

___

More on France’s 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.