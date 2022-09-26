50% OFF
French Greens party boss steps down after abuse accusations

Mon., September 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Green Party candidate Julien Bayou arrives at the hard-left alliance election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Julien Bayou, the head of France's Greens party stepped down from his post Monday Sept.26, 2022 after his former partner reportedly accused him of psychological abuse, amid mounting pressure within his party and broader efforts to hold French politicians accountable for misconduct toward women. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

PARIS (AP) — The head of France’s Greens party stepped down from his post Monday after his former partner reportedly accused him of psychological abuse, amid mounting pressure within his party and broader efforts to hold French politicians accountable for misconduct toward women.

Julien Bayou said in a statement that he was resigning from his post as national secretary of the Europe Ecology-The Greens party, a growing force in French politics in recent years. He said he wouldn’t quit his parliamentary seat, but would step down from his post as co-president of the ecology group in the National Assembly.

Bayou had been suspended from the parliamentary leadership post since last week while his party weighed what actions to take about a complaint filed against him with the party’s anti-harassment unit. Fellow party figure Sandrine Rousseau said the complaint was filed by his ex-partner, and that she accused him of psychological abuse.

An internal investigation by the party is underway, but no criminal complaints have been filed.

Bayou said in his statement that he was put in an “untenable” and Kafka-like situation aggravated by pressure on social media. He said he wasn’t told directly what he’s accused of, and “I can’t defend myself because they refuse to listen to me.”

Last week, prominent far-left legislator Adrien Quatennens stepped down from his role as coordinator for the France Unbowed party after acknowledging slapping his wife. Influential three-time presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon initially defended him, and both drew widespread criticism within their leftist camp for not upholding pledges to defend women’s rights and fight sexist violence.

French politicians across the spectrum have faced accusations of misconduct toward women. Last week, France’s parliamentary speaker released the first public accounting of complaints to a special unit aimed at fighting sexual and other harassment at the National Assembly.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

