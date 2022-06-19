PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance gets most seats but loses parliamentary majority, projections show.

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.