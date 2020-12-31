French traders, EU sound alarm over US tit-for-tat tariffs

In this Feb.10, 2020 file photo, red wine bottles of the region of Medoc, western France, are displayed at the wine fair in Paris. French wine exporters are warning that they'll take a billion-euro hit in 2021 from the latest ratcheting-up of punitive tariffs between the United States and Europe in a trade row over aircraft subsidies. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
PARIS (AP) — French wine exporters warned Thursday that they'll take a billion-euro hit in 2021 from the latest ratcheting-up of punitive tariffs between the United States and Europe in a trade row over aircraft subsidies.
The U.S. government announced Wednesday the imposition of additional tariffs on French and German wines and brandies, as well as aircraft manufacturing parts. They are the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs in a years-long conflict over subsidies to plane makers Boeing and Airbus.
The French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters on Thursday decried the U.S. measures as “a sledgehammer blow” and estimated they could cost the sector more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
It urged French and European officials to immediately begin discussions on a solution with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
In Brussels, European Union officials expressed regret at the U.S. move, which they said “unilaterally disrupts the ongoing negotiation” between the two sides on a settlement.
They pledged to engage with Biden's incoming team “at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute.”
7 Clean Energy Stocks With A Bright Future
The debate over renewable energy (i.e., clean energy) versus nonrenewable energy derived from fossil fuels was always going to come down to dollars and cents. Since 2016, things haven’t been easy for renewable energy companies. As the United States pushed towards energy independence, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the industrial segments. The sector was subject to less favorable policies by electricity regulators. Plus, competing energy sources like coal received more help.
But a funny thing happened over the past four years. Renewable energy companies continued to grow. This is continuing a pattern that renewable sources of energy are becoming cost-competitive for businesses. And that is increasing demand.
One of the best parts of this sector for investors is that there are many ways to play the sector. In addition to solar and wind, hydrogen stocks are becoming an intriguing way to invest in renewable energy.
So rather than looking at this election as a choice between bad and good, investors should really be viewing it as a case of “good or better.” Because no matter who wins the election, clean energy stocks will continue to grow.
View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks With A Bright Future".