Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar

Monday, March 22, 2021 | Rod Mcguirk , Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian couple working as agriculture development consultants in Myanmar are being detained at their home after the woman was not allowed to leave the country, a friend said Monday.

Christa Avery was refused permission to board a flight to Australia on Friday and she and her husband Matt O’Kane have been detained at their Yangon home since then, said their Sydney-based friend Tim Harcourt, a University of New South Wales economist.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was “providing consular assistance to two Australians in Myanmar,” but would provide no further details.

The couple were friends with Australian economic policy adviser Sean Turnell, who has been in detention since early February, Harcourt said.

Turnell was detained within weeks of arriving in Yangon from Australia to take up a job as adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, which was ousted in a military coup Feb. 1.

Australia has repeatedly demanded Turnell’s release. Two weeks ago, the Australian government announced it had suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and was redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military takeover and Turnell’s ongoing detention.

Harcourt did not think the couple had been detained because of their friendship with Turnell.

“They both work in areas where there’s a lot of foreign aid money coming into Myanmar,” Harcourt said, referring to Turnell and the couple.

“Maybe the junta’s trying to trace where the foreign money is coming in because most foreign aid has now dried up because they (donors) don’t want to support the military,” Harcourt added.

Avery, who was born in Canada and is a dual citizen, left Sydney a decade ago to work in Myanmar, Harcourt said.

The Australian community in Myanmar was small and “pretty friendly with each other,” so it was not unusual that the couple would be friends with Turnell.

“They’re in home detention so it’s not quite as bad as Sean because they took him away,” said Harcourt, who is also Turnell's friend.

“I’m just hoping they can stay in home detention and wait it out. It might blow over,” he added.

Avery did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press on Monday.


7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement

There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.

Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.

However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.

View the "7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.