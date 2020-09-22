From LA to Oslo, 12 cities pledge to divest from fossil fuel

In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, young people attend a protest of the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin, Germany. Ten cities around the world on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuel companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Berlin, Cape Town, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oslo and others pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions.” (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
In this April 24, 2020, file photo, activists place thousands of protest placards in front of the Reichstag building, home of the german federal parliament, Bundestag, during a protest rally of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Berlin, Germany. Ten cities around the world, including Berlin, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuel companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, people demonstrate during a Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays rally, calling for action to address climate change at Los Angeles City Hall. Ten cities around the world on Tuesday, Sept, 22, 2020, have joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuels companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Cities including Berlin, Los Angeles and Oslo pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, 82, third from right, with local activists, leads a Fire Drill Fridays rally, calling for action to address climate change in downtown Los Angeles. Ten cities around the world on Tuesday, Sept, 22, 2020, have joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuels companies as part of efforts to combat climate change. Cities including Berlin, Los Angeles and Oslo pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
BERLIN (AP) — Ten cities around the world on Tuesday joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuel companies as part of efforts to combat climate change.
Berlin, Cape Town, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oslo and others pledged to take “all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions.”
The cities that have a total of 36 million residents — which also include Bristol, Durban, Milan, Pittsburgh and Vancouver — said they will ensure that pension funds and other public money will be invested in “a green and just recovery from COVID-19."
Environmental campaigners and top officials such as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have warned that trillions being spent by governments to stimulate pandemic-wracked economies should not be used to subsidize fossil fuel companies, which could jeopardize efforts to tackle another global crisis: climate change.
Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller expressed hope that the cities' decision to pull out of “climate-damaging and ethically problematic investment strategies” would send a political signal to other investors to do the same.
___
Follow all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/Climate.
7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy
The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new “tech wreck”. But unlike the broad selloff at the end of 2018, this downturn has been more selective. Some stocks that looked like they were a little overbought have seen their share prices lowered.
In some cases, there was a legitimate reason for this. However, in other cases, it was likely a result of profit-taking disguised as something else. That’s the nature of a crisis. It gives investors the cover to do what they wanted to do anyway. But once investors start to sell, it can trigger a herd mentality.
And that’s when savvy investors start to look for opportunities. Because as Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Tech stocks will lead the way back when the pandemic is over. Because if there’s one thing this moment in time is teaching us, it’s that we’re not going to be less dependent on technology. Businesses aren’t going to be doing less digital advertising. Consumers aren’t going to do less e-commerce.
But the fundamentals still matter. That’s why one of the common traits of many of these companies is that they have rock-solid balance sheets.
View the "7 Tech Stocks to Buy Now For a Post Coronavirus Economy".