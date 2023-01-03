QQQ   264.38 (-0.71%)
AAPL   125.38 (-3.50%)
MSFT   238.98 (-0.35%)
META   123.13 (+2.32%)
GOOGL   89.13 (+1.02%)
AMZN   84.80 (+0.95%)
TSLA   111.92 (-9.14%)
NVDA   142.00 (-2.83%)
NIO   9.88 (+1.33%)
BABA   92.50 (+5.01%)
AMD   64.33 (-0.68%)
T   18.56 (+0.81%)
MU   49.79 (-0.38%)
F   11.78 (+1.29%)
CGC   2.30 (-0.43%)
GE   84.26 (+0.56%)
DIS   88.45 (+1.81%)
AMC   4.19 (+2.95%)
PFE   51.01 (-0.45%)
PYPL   74.10 (+4.04%)
NFLX   289.99 (-1.66%)
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted to his car from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. A judge agreed to a request by prosecutors to keep it secret that two of Bankman-Fried's executive associates had turned against him so that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur would agree not to fight extradition from the Bahamas to the United States, according to transcripts of plea deals made public Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

He is expected to plead not guilty before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan before the judge and lawyers discuss a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was released from custody on a $250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, California.

