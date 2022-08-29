Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket

S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
The Collapse of 2022 Has Begun (Ad)pixel
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
The Collapse of 2022 Has Begun (Ad)pixel
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
The Collapse of 2022 Has Begun (Ad)pixel
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
Our Most Important Forecast in 50 Years Tectonic changes are on the way. (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
The Collapse of 2022 Has Begun (Ad)pixel
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession

Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

The NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A fuel leak interrupted NASA's launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.

Launch controllers halted the tanking operation, which already was running an hour late because of thunderstorms offshore. They slowly resumed the process to confirm that it was, indeed, a hydrogen fuel leak and not faulty sensors, but alarms forced another temporary pause as precious minutes in the countdown ticked away.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is the most powerful ever built my NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

This test flight, if successful, would put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

No astronauts were inside the Orion capsule atop the rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Instead, three test dummies were strapped in for the lunar-orbiting mission, expected to last six weeks.

Even with no one on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Orlando with her husband, but had yet to make the hourlong drive to Cape Canaveral for the planned liftoff.

The next launch attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.

Hydrogen fuel leaks marred NASA's countdown test back in April, prompting a slew of repairs. The demo was repeated with more success in June, but that, too, experienced some leakage. Managers said they would not know for certain whether the fixes were good until attempting to load the rocket's tanks with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold fuel on Monday.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication issue involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between Launch Control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Although the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it occurred before committing to launch.


This first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister, is years overdue. Repeated delays have led to billions in budget overruns; this demo alone costs $4.1 billion.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. NASA is targeting the moon's south pole.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the moon from 1969 through 1972, with stays of no more than a few days. NASA is looking to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts rotating in and out for weeks at a time. The next step would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.