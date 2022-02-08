S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of busy week of earnings
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play

Fukushima operators send robot into worst-hit melted reactor

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press


The damaged Unit 1 reactor, back, and the exhaust stack shared with the Unit 1 and 2 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant stand along the coast of Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. A remote-controlled robot was used on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to probe the hardest-hit nuclear reactor at Japan's wrecked Fukushima plant, as officials push forward with recovery and clean-up operations that have been mired in delays and controversy. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

TOKYO (AP) — A remote-controlled robot on Tuesday was used to probe the hardest-hit nuclear reactor at Japan's wrecked Fukushima plant, as officials push forward with clean-up operations that have been mired in delays and controversy.

An earthquake and tsunami in 2011 unleashed a disastrous meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi's three reactors that partly sunk their radioactive cores into the plant's concrete foundations, making removal extremely difficult.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, said the submersible robot was sent into Unit 1's primary containment vessel to install a guiding path for five subsequent robots, which will attempt to asses and take samples of the melted fuel that emits fatally high radiation.

Tuesday's probe followed five years after the operators sent another robot into the same and badly-damaged reactor, but failed to get any images of the melted fuel.

The robot-led work, which was postponed from mid-January due to mechanical glitches, is expected to last for a few days before full-fledged probes begin.

Earlier probes showed that the fuel at Unit 1 is submerged by highly radioactive water as deep as 2 meters (6.5 feet).

Five other robots, co-developed by Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy and the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning, a government-funded consortium, will be separately sent in for the investigation over the next several months.

The probe at Unit 1 aims to measure the melted fuel mounds, map them in three dimensions, analyze isotopes and their radioactivity, and collect samples, Tokyo Electric officials said.

Those are key to developing equipment and a strategy for a safe and efficient melted fuel removal.

About 900 tons of melted nuclear fuel remain inside the plant's three reactors, including about 280 tons in Unit 1, and its removal is a daunting task that officials say will take 30-40 years. Critics say that’s overly optimistic.

Remote-controlled robots with cameras have provided only a limited view of the melted fuel in areas too dangerous for humans to reach. In 2017, super-high levels of radiation and structural damage hampered investigating Unit 1.

Details of how the highly radioactive material can be safely removed, stored and disposed at the end of the cleanup have not been decided.

Tokyo Electric hopes to use a robotic arm to remove a first scoop of melted fuel later this year from Unit 2, where internal robotic probes have made the most progress.

Fisherman and residents of Fukushima's outlying areas have protested the operator's plans to discharge into the nearby sea radioactive waters from the reactors, after treating and diluting them to safely releasable levels.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.