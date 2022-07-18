Funding deal for new Penn Station reached between state, NYC

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)

Funding deal for new Penn Station reached between state, NYC

Monday, July 18, 2022 | David Porter, Associated Press


Commuters walk through the West End Concourse to access the Long Island Rail Road and Penn Station in New York on Thursday, June 15, 2017. A funding agreement has been reached for the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of New York’s aging Penn Station, the country's busiest rail hub. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced the details on Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A funding agreement was reached for the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of New York’s aging Penn Station, the country's busiest rail hub.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced details of the deal Monday.

The plan would create new commercial and residential buildings around the station, with those building's developers getting to make payments in lieu of taxes for a period of 40 to 45 years. The amount collected in excess of existing property taxes would be applied to the project.

That money would contribute more than $1 billion to pay for improvements to streets, sidewalks and other public spaces, as well as 50% of the improvements to transit infrastructure including underground concourses and subway entrances.

"This agreement brings us one step closer to a beautiful, modern station worthy of New York with vibrant open space, lively streetscapes, and better, more seamless connections to local transit,” Hochul said in a statement.

The reconstruction of the station and the first phase of the improvements to public spaces is expected to cost roughly $8 billion. Hochul’s vision is a scaled-down version of earlier plans announced by her predecessor, fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

A recent study commissioned by Reinvent Albany, a state government watchdog group, estimated that the payments in lieu of taxes would amount to about $4 billion, a number that assumed a southern expansion of the station to accommodate more tracks when a new Hudson River tunnel is built several years from now. That expansion, which is in initial discussions, is projected to cost an additional $13 billion.

The plan has provoked criticism from neighborhood groups who contend it will destroy a vibrant area and displace residents and businesses.

Samuel Turvey, chairperson of RethinkNYC, a transportation and land use advocacy group, said the plan is misguided because it fails to turn Penn Station into a through-running facility where trains would pass through to other areas of the city, rather than turning around and returning to their origin or sitting in rail yards.


Turvey called the plan “a very ugly replacement theory where local residents, small businesses and historic structures are being cast to the winds with the help of the state and city.”

The state has committed $1.3 billion for the initial reconstruction of the station. The rest of the cost is expected to be filled by federal dollars and contributions from New York, New Jersey and other public sources.

The funding agreement still needs final approval from the state’s Public Authorities Control Board, which oversees project-related financing for the state’s public authorities.

The plan calls for a large, single-level train hall with higher ceilings and a 450-foot-long skylight to replace the current cramped, windowless interior; more escalators, stairs and elevators to platforms, and more street entrances to reduce sidewalk crowding.

While the expansion of the station to add tracks is years away, the memorandum of agreement released Monday sounded a potentially ominous note: A study is underway to determine whether two additional tunnels would need to be built to connect the Hudson River tunnels to an expanded Penn Station, it said.

___

This story has been corrected to say that the cost of the initial phase of the project is about $8 billion, not $8.5 billion.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.