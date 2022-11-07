S&P 500   3,778.93 (+0.22%)
DOW   32,526.48 (+0.38%)
QQQ   265.72 (+0.39%)
AAPL   136.99 (-1.00%)
MSFT   221.16 (-0.10%)
META   94.20 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   87.39 (+0.94%)
AMZN   92.00 (+1.12%)
TSLA   208.76 (+0.62%)
NVDA   142.04 (+0.34%)
NIO   12.15 (+4.02%)
BABA   71.36 (+2.22%)
AMD   63.00 (+1.30%)
T   18.35 (+0.16%)
MU   56.35 (+0.34%)
CGC   3.30 (+0.30%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
DIS   100.75 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.62 (-0.53%)
PYPL   75.79 (+0.81%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.28%)
NFLX   261.31 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   3,778.93 (+0.22%)
DOW   32,526.48 (+0.38%)
QQQ   265.72 (+0.39%)
AAPL   136.99 (-1.00%)
MSFT   221.16 (-0.10%)
META   94.20 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   87.39 (+0.94%)
AMZN   92.00 (+1.12%)
TSLA   208.76 (+0.62%)
NVDA   142.04 (+0.34%)
NIO   12.15 (+4.02%)
BABA   71.36 (+2.22%)
AMD   63.00 (+1.30%)
T   18.35 (+0.16%)
MU   56.35 (+0.34%)
CGC   3.30 (+0.30%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
DIS   100.75 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.62 (-0.53%)
PYPL   75.79 (+0.81%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.28%)
NFLX   261.31 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   3,778.93 (+0.22%)
DOW   32,526.48 (+0.38%)
QQQ   265.72 (+0.39%)
AAPL   136.99 (-1.00%)
MSFT   221.16 (-0.10%)
META   94.20 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   87.39 (+0.94%)
AMZN   92.00 (+1.12%)
TSLA   208.76 (+0.62%)
NVDA   142.04 (+0.34%)
NIO   12.15 (+4.02%)
BABA   71.36 (+2.22%)
AMD   63.00 (+1.30%)
T   18.35 (+0.16%)
MU   56.35 (+0.34%)
CGC   3.30 (+0.30%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
DIS   100.75 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.62 (-0.53%)
PYPL   75.79 (+0.81%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.28%)
NFLX   261.31 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   3,778.93 (+0.22%)
DOW   32,526.48 (+0.38%)
QQQ   265.72 (+0.39%)
AAPL   136.99 (-1.00%)
MSFT   221.16 (-0.10%)
META   94.20 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   87.39 (+0.94%)
AMZN   92.00 (+1.12%)
TSLA   208.76 (+0.62%)
NVDA   142.04 (+0.34%)
NIO   12.15 (+4.02%)
BABA   71.36 (+2.22%)
AMD   63.00 (+1.30%)
T   18.35 (+0.16%)
MU   56.35 (+0.34%)
CGC   3.30 (+0.30%)
F   13.60 (+0.67%)
DIS   100.75 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.62 (-0.53%)
PYPL   75.79 (+0.81%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.28%)
NFLX   261.31 (+0.20%)

Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections

Mon., November 7, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama And Matt Ott, AP Business Writers

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

Tuesday’s election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in power may suffer losses in the midterms, and decades-high inflation has become a significant issue for the Democrats.

Apple dipped in premarket trading after warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models —the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China.

Speculation late last week about a possible relaxation of China’s zero-COVID strategy has had a huge impact on markets. On Monday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.7% to 16,595.91 and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to 3,077.85.

There has been no official confirmation in China of a major change.

“Over the weekend, Beijing has dashed hopes of China re-opening in the horizon, by reasserting of zero-COVID policies. And this could induce fresh caution,” Tan Boon Heng at Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a report.

Also in China, the government reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier, down from September’s 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7%, compared with the previous month’s 0.3% expansion.

Economists have been forecasting that the world’s second-largest economy’s trade will slow as global demand cools following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to rein in surging inflation.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2% to finish at 27,527.64. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,933.70. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 1.0% to 2,371.79.


Shares rose in Taiwan and but edged lower in India.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX jumped 0.9%, while France’s CAC 40 picked up 0.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose retreated 0.2%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 94 cents to $91.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 83 cents to $97.74 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 146.59 Japanese yen from 146.92 yen. The euro rose to 99.80 cents from 99.60 cents.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.