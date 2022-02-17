S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

G-20 finance leaders eye ways to support pandemic recovery

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | Niniek Karmini, Associated Press


Delegates convene during the opening ceremony of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Indonesia is scheduled to host the summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies' leaders later this year. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

JAKARTA (AP) — Countries must avoid tensions and cooperate to support a recovery from the pandemic as it lingers in many parts of the world, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told a gathering of top financial leaders of the world's largest economies Thursday.

“The winter is coming," Widodo said in welcoming finance ministers and heads of central banks of the Group of 20 industrial nations.

“The pandemic is far from over, and the global economy is struggling," he said. “During this situation, no single country could recover alone. All countries are interconnected, no one is isolated."

The G-20 financial gathering comes as many economies are treading a precarious path between raising costs of borrowing to cool inflation and helping to support recoveries from the pandemic.

Worries over potential conflict in Ukraine are an added unwelcome source of uncertainty, Widodo said, warning against antagonisms at this time.

“It is not the time to create new tensions that could affect global recovery, let alone jeopardize the world peace as we’ve currently seen in Ukraine," he said. “It is necessary that every party puts an end to rivalry and frictions."

Officials were attending the meetings both in person and online, given troubles with travel and quarantines due to outbreaks, mostly of the omicron variant of coronavirus, that are plaguing many countries.

Host Indonesia is among many countries in Southeast Asia that have endured severe waves of infections, though vaccinations have helped quell the worst of outbreaks.

The fourth most populous nation with 274 million people, it has reported nearly 5 million cases and 145,622 deaths. In the past month, 690,518 new cases have been reported.

Indonesia is the world's 10th largest economy and is located in the fastest growing region — at least before the pandemic swept the world, disrupting business and travel while killing nearly 6 million people.

Surging prices for food and energy are among the challenges the financial leaders confront as they discuss how to best nurture a global economic recovery, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told G-20 participants.

“Inflation risk remains skewed to the upside, driven by supply chain disruption, labor market mismatches, wage pressure, and higher energy prices,” she said, adding that such problems have been “more persistent than previously expected.”

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that world economic growth will slow to 4.4% in 2022 from 5.9% in 2021, following a 3.3% contraction in 2020.

Mulyani emphasized the need for coordination between countries in different stages of recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is pulling back on massive support for markets and businesses, preparing to raise interest rates as soon as next month to cool inflation that jumped to 7.5% in January — the highest rate in 40 years.

Consumer prices rose to a record 5.1% in the 19 countries that use the euro last month and to a nearly 30-year high in the United Kingdom.

Indonesia's central bank has also moved to curb inflation. But some other economies have yet to bounce back from the havoc caused by the pandemic.

“Countries’ domestic macroeconomic policy may also cause adverse impacts for other economies," Mulyani said. “In this regard, global coordination, including a discussion on exit strategy will be critical."

Meanwhile, she noted that ensuring countries have equitable access to vaccines remains an urgent priority for limiting new virus variants and ending the pandemic.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta contributed.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.