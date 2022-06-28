×
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle

G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | The Associated Press


Leaders attend a working session pictured through a window glass, during the G7 leaders summit, at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 on the last day of the G7 Summit. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new " climate club " for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.

The move, championed by G-7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to pre-industrial times.

Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others' imports.

Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”

He said details of the planned climate club would be finalized this year.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the G-7 summit at https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit and climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.