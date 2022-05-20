S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.40 (-0.41%)
AAPL   137.21 (-0.10%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.47 (+1.14%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.60 (-2.71%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.37 (-3.41%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.35 (+0.69%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.16 (-7.03%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
G7 agree pact to better prepare for future pandemics

Friday, May 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, rear center, speaks as he opens a working session of a health ministers of the G7 countries in the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 19, 2022. On the screen is Xavier Becerra, Health Minister of the USA, who cannot attend in person due to a corona infection. Photo: (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies announced plans Friday to strengthen epidemiological early-warning systems to detect infectious diseases with pandemic potential following the emergence of the coronavirus more than two years ago.

Germany's health minister, who hosted a two-day meeting of his G-7 counterparts in Berlin this week, said an existing World Health Organization office in Berlin would be used to gather and analyze data more quickly.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the G-7 also wants to increase compulsory contributions to WHO by 50% in the long term to ensure the U.N. agency can perform fulfill its global leadership role.

The ministers who met in the Germany capital separately agreed to provide more support for developing new antibiotics that could be used to treat people infected with resistant strains of bacteria, which kill millions of patients each year.

Lauterbach said the G-7 also agreed to better protect the global population from the health impacts of global warming, including by making adaptation to climate change part of medical training.

The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


