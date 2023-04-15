S&P 500   4,137.64
Over and out: Germany switches off its last nuclear plants
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
China protests US sanctioning of firms dealing with Russia
Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race
US dollar scarcity threatens Bolivia's 'economic miracle'
Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute
Over and out: Germany switches off its last nuclear plants
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
China protests US sanctioning of firms dealing with Russia
Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race
US dollar scarcity threatens Bolivia's 'economic miracle'
Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute
Over and out: Germany switches off its last nuclear plants
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
China protests US sanctioning of firms dealing with Russia
Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race
US dollar scarcity threatens Bolivia's 'economic miracle'
Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute
Over and out: Germany switches off its last nuclear plants
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
China protests US sanctioning of firms dealing with Russia
Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race
US dollar scarcity threatens Bolivia's 'economic miracle'
Mediators propose deal in German public sector pay dispute

G7 energy and environment ministers agree on hastening moves to clean energy, curbing global carbon emissions

Sat., April 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — G7 energy and environment ministers agree on hastening moves to clean energy, curbing global carbon emissions.

