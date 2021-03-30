GameStop, Bank of America rise; Cabot Oil, Newmont fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
GameStop Corp., up $13.16 to $194.46.
The video game retailer named Elliott Wilke, a former Amazon executive, as its chief growth officer.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., down 44 cents to $18.79.
Crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy company stocks.
Bank of America Corp., up 68 cents to $38.99.
Bond yields rose, which gives banks a boost because higher yields allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $59.88.
The gold miner's stock fell as the price of gold slipped.
FactSet Research Systems Inc., down $12.61 to $311.34.
The financial data provider's fiscal second-quarter profit fell just short of Wall Street forecasts.
DraftKings Inc., up $2.80 to $61.
The sports betting company bought Vegas Sports Information Network, which delivers sports betting news, analysis and data.
Shockwave Medical Inc., up $19.91 to $122.89.
The maker of a treatment for severely calcified cardiovascular disease gave an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.
McCormick & Co., down cents 23 cents to $89.90.
A slump by the broader market weighed down the spice and seasoning maker, despite a sold first-quarter financial report.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio
If you are looking for the next hot growth market, a market at the intersection of multiple secular trends, look no further than the EV market. Electric vehicles. It may not sound like much, but the days of EV as a fringe market are over.
Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars, total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.
The EV market is less than 3.% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.
When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on.
View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".