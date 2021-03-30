GameStop, Bank of America rise; Cabot Oil, Newmont fall

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

GameStop Corp., up $13.16 to $194.46.

The video game retailer named Elliott Wilke, a former Amazon executive, as its chief growth officer.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., down 44 cents to $18.79.

Crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of America Corp., up 68 cents to $38.99.

Bond yields rose, which gives banks a boost because higher yields allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $59.88.

The gold miner's stock fell as the price of gold slipped.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., down $12.61 to $311.34.

The financial data provider's fiscal second-quarter profit fell just short of Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.80 to $61.

The sports betting company bought Vegas Sports Information Network, which delivers sports betting news, analysis and data.

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $19.91 to $122.89.

The maker of a treatment for severely calcified cardiovascular disease gave an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.

McCormick & Co., down cents 23 cents to $89.90.

A slump by the broader market weighed down the spice and seasoning maker, despite a sold first-quarter financial report.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DraftKings (DKNG)1.5$61.00+4.8%N/AN/ABuy$66.48
Newmont (NEM)2.4$59.88-3.7%2.67%18.83Buy$72.46
Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)2.1$18.79-2.3%2.13%30.31Hold$20.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

If you are looking for the next hot growth market, a market at the intersection of multiple secular trends, look no further than the EV market. Electric vehicles. It may not sound like much, but the days of EV as a fringe market are over.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars, total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3.% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.