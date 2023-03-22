GameStop, Greenbrier rise; Petco, PacWest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

GameStop Corp., up $6.22 to $23.87.

The video game retailer reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Sonoco Products Co., up $1.29 to $57.96.

The packaging maker gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

Array Technologies Inc., up 90 cents to $19.62.

The maker of ground-mounting systems for solar energy projects reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $5.21 to $58.47.

The retailer reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $1.95 to $30.34.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Travelzoo, up 69 cents to $5.27.

The global media commerce company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc., down $1.78 to $8.39.

The pet store chain's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

PacWest Bancorp, down $2.09 to $10.12.

The bank gave investors an update showing that deposits have fallen by 20% in 2023.

