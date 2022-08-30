GameStop Stock Sees Options Surge Amid Recent Dip

S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)

GameStop Stock Sees Options Surge Amid Recent Dip

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were last seen up 3.8% to trade at $32.10, and set to snap their longest losing streak since January. In its last eight losing sessions, GME shed more than 30%, with losses accelerating after the equity fell below the 260-day moving average on Aug. 19. Year-over-year, GameStop stock is down 37.5%, and on track for its worth month since April.  

GME Chart August 29

The recent downward movement from GME has stirred up quite the frenzy in the options pits. The equity landed at the number one spot on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of S&P 400 (SP400) stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume within the past two weeks. In the past 10 days, 2,480,255 calls and 1,197,431 puts were exchanged. The most popular during this time period was the August 45 call, followed by the 50 call in the same series. 

MAO Chart August 29

More broadly, the penchant for bullish bets is nothing new. This is per GME's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.40 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio stands in the slightly elevated 79th percentile of its annual range, implying a preference for calls in the last 10 weeks.

For those wanting to join these options traders, now could be the ideal time. GameStop's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 100% sits in the 28th percentile of its annual range, meaning options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations for the time being. What's more, GameStop stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) reading of 88 out of 100 means the equity tends to outperform said volatility expectations. 

Short sellers remain firmly in control, with short interest up 12.6% in the last two reporting periods. The 59.91 million shares sold short make up 23.3% of the stock's available float, or over four days' worth of pent-up buying power. 

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.