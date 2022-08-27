S&P 500   4,057.66
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high

Gap Shares Surprise Profits, Options Traders Respond

Fri., August 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) entered the earnings confessional after yesterday's close to report surprise second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share -- much better than the losses of 5 cents per share Wall Street anticipated -- as well as a revenue beat of $3.86 billion. Demand for its Banana Republic apparel contributed to the strong results, though the retailer withdrew its annual forecasts as inventory of outdated clothes builds up amid red-hot inflation.

Nevertheless, the security earned three price-target hikes this morning, including one from Jefferies to $11 from $9. Analysts are still pessimistic towards GPS, however, with 15 of the 16 in question calling it a tepid "hold" or worse. Plus, short interest rose 11.8% in the most recent reporting period, and the 31.92 million shares sold short account for 15.9% of the stock's available float.

The equity's usually quiet options pits are bursting with activity today. So far, 6,875 calls and 12,000 puts have crossed the tape, which is nine times the intraday average. Most popular by far is the 8/26 9.50-strike put, followed by the 9-strike put in that same weekly series.

The shares were last seen down 0.7% at $9.94, and year-to-date Gap stock is down 46%. The security's latest rally failed to reach the $12 mark, though a familiar floor at the $9.50 level and support at its 40-day moving average have contained the pullback that followed.

 

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

