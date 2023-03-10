S&P 500   3,929.86 (+0.29%)
DOW   32,395.73 (+0.44%)
QQQ   291.79 (-0.30%)
AAPL   150.13 (-0.31%)
MSFT   251.99 (-0.13%)
META   183.31 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   92.09 (-0.25%)
AMZN   92.92 (+0.73%)
TSLA   176.62 (+2.14%)
NVDA   233.28 (-0.46%)
NIO   8.69 (-1.14%)
BABA   84.08 (+0.85%)
AMD   84.05 (+0.02%)
T   18.38 (+0.33%)
F   12.40 (-0.40%)
MU   55.85 (+0.45%)
CGC   2.08 (-2.35%)
GE   93.89 (+2.54%)
DIS   94.62 (-1.58%)
AMC   5.47 (-3.19%)
PYPL   75.13 (-1.05%)
PFE   39.74 (+0.71%)
NFLX   297.05 (-0.25%)
Gap Was Compared to a 'Lazy Student' After Its $273 Million Loss — Now the Retailer's Trying to Do Better by Copying Meta

Fri., March 10, 2023 | Entrepreneur

Tech companies like Meta and Twitter have made headlines for slashing their workforces, targeting management roles in particular, and companies in other industries are taking the hint.

Gap announced on Thursday that it's "decreasing management layers" to improve decision-making amid slumping sales, Insider reported.

Gap estimates the cut will result in $300 million in annualized savings.

Related: Kanye West Says He Wants to Ditch Gap, Adidas

The retailer, which owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, has experienced declining popularity for years, and it reported a net loss of $273 million for the last three months of 2022 after group sales fell 6%.

Additionally, as of August 2022, Gap had "bloated" merchandise levels with a 37% increase in inventory year over year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Although some items might be "timeless" basics that Gap brings back in the future, the retailer will also have to compete with other apparel sellers' excess inventory, which could hinder profitability.

"Gap is rather like a lazy student that has the capability but completely lacks the capacity or will to put in the work to deliver a better performance," Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail told clients this week.

Related: Small Changes That Can Yield Big Retail Sales Increases

Gap is still searching for its next CEO, and Athleta's CEO, who just announced her departure, will also have to be replaced.

Gap Inc. is down nearly 24% year over year.

Featured Articles and Offers

