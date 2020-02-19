S&P 500   3,386.15 (+0.47%)
DOW   29,348.03 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.98 (+0.96%)
AAPL   323.62 (+1.45%)
FB   217.49 (-0.14%)
MSFT   187.28 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,524.87 (+0.36%)
AMZN   2,170.22 (+0.67%)
CGC   21.77 (-0.77%)
BABA   222.14 (+0.73%)
MU   59.99 (+3.88%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   917.42 (+6.88%)
AMD   58.90 (+3.53%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.27%)
F   8.00 (-0.74%)
NFLX   386.19 (-0.41%)
PRI   135.69 (+0.05%)
GILD   67.35 (+0.51%)
Garmin, Analog Devices rise; Blue Apron, Groupon fall

Posted on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Garmin Ltd., up $6.55 to $103.67

The maker of personal navigation devices raised its dividend after handily beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 77 cents to $3.60

The meal-kit company said it is considering a potential sale after reporting a big loss in its latest quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $4.73 to $79.29

The energy exploration and production company doubled its dividend after beating analyst's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $17.05 at $57.22

The solar technology company reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Groupon Inc., down $1.35 to $1.70

The online daily deal service reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and said it will stop selling goods.

Analog Devices Inc., up $5.32 to $123.89

The chipmaker raised its dividend after beating analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

LendingClub Corp., down 18 cents to $12.98

The financial technology company said it is buying RadiusBank.

Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) The instant-win lottery ticket maker reported a surprising fourth-quarter loss.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Groupon (GRPN)$1.70-44.3%N/A-18.89Hold$3.44
Diamondback Energy (FANG)$79.29+6.3%0.95%11.44Buy$133.20
Enphase Energy (ENPH)$57.22+42.4%N/A168.29Buy$36.32
Blue Apron (APRN)$3.60-17.6%N/A-1.21Hold$8.00
Garmin (GRMN)$103.67+6.7%2.20%25.29Hold$85.49
Scientific Games (SGMS)$24.09-18.0%N/A18.97Hold$27.75
Analog Devices (ADI)$123.89+4.5%1.74%34.04Buy$122.00

