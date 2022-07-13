Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline's quick return to full flow

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)

Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline's quick return to full flow

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | The Associated Press


Apartment houses and detached houses that are heated with gas are pictured in a living area in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom appeared to cast doubt Wednesday on the prospects of quickly restoring the flow of natural gas to full capacity through a major pipeline to western Europe.

Gazprom last month reduced the gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 to Germany by 60%. The state-owned gas company cited technical problems involving a part that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government said over the weekend that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany, citing the “very significant hardship” that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply to keep industries running and generate electricity.

In a statement Wednesday on Twitter, Gazprom said it “does not possess any documents that would enable Siemens to get the gas turbine engine ... out of Canada.” It added that “in these circumstances, it appears impossible to reach an objective conclusion on further developments regarding the safe operation” of a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 runs under the Baltic Sea is Germany’s main source of Russian gas, which recently has accounted for about 35% of the country's total gas supply. Gas is usually sent onward to other European countries as well.

German politicians have dismissed Russia’s technical explanation for last month’s reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, saying the decision was a political gambit to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

Nord Stream 1 has been shut down altogether since Monday for annual maintenance that is scheduled to last until July 21. German officials are concerned that Russia may not resume gas deliveries at all, pointing to a possibility that it might cite another technical detail as a reason to keep the gas turned off.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.